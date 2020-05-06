AJ Styles Says He'd 'Gladly' Take out The Undertaker, Questions Boneyard Loss

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Following his return on Monday's episode of Raw, AJ Styles discussed the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and his future plans regarding The Undertaker.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday, The Phenomenal One questioned the rationale behind saying he lost to The Undertaker in the Boneyard Match (Starting at 1:23:30):

"There wasn't a referee. Did I lose?" Styles said. "I don't know. Maybe I got some dirt poured on me, but that doesn't mean I lost."

There was technically no pinfall or submission in the Boneyard Match, but The Deadman buried Styles alive before leaving the scene on his motorcycle. It is widely assumed that Taker won based on Buried Alive Match rules, but Styles isn't buying it.

AJ also made it clear that he has unfinished business with The Undertaker and intends to get revenge should the opportunity present itself: "If there's ever a chance to get my hands on The Undertaker, I will gladly take him out. No problem. I won't say no problem, obviously it's a problem, but I'm looking forward to it."

It is unclear when or if The Undertaker will return to action, but Styles did precisely that on Monday's episode of Raw after missing a few weeks to sell what happened at WrestleMania.

Styles was a surprise participant in the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the final participant in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match after Apollo Crews had to vacate his spot because of a knee injury.

AJ was the final entrant in the match and forced Humberto Carrillo to tap out to the Calf Crusher, thus clinching his spot in Money in the Bank.

While Styles is a multi-time WWE champion, he has never won Money in the Bank. When taking the rest of the field into consideration, though, Styles may be the odds-on favorite.

A rematch with The Undertaker may not be in Styles' immediate future, but if he can secure the Money in the Bank contract on Sunday, then perhaps another WWE title reign and a feud with Drew McIntyre could be in the cards.

