Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Says He Feels a 'New Sense of Urgency' in 2nd Season

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After a disappointing rookie season with the Washington Redskins, Dwayne Haskins is looking for more in 2020.

The quarterback described his experiences over the past year and plans going forward in an essay for the team's official site.

"A lot of times last year, I thought we were dragging. This year, I feel a new sense of urgency," Haskins said. "That's what is fun about football. It's the 'want to,' to play your best in every situation.

"That's something I think is important as far as trying to be able to compete with the best of the best teams in the NFL. If you don't think you have a fighting chance, there's no way you're going to win."

The Redskins went 3-13 as a team in 2019, including 2-5 in Haskins' starts. The quarterback averaged 151.7 passing yards in his nine appearances, totaling seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 76.1 quarterback rating.

As Haskins noted, losing was a new experience for him after winning state championships in high school and a Big Ten title with Ohio State in college.

His struggles also created question marks about his future with the team even after being selected 15th overall in the 2019 draft.

The Redskins had quarterback prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa for visits, and the team even fully scouted Tagovailoa ahead of the draft, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Though Washington eventually used the No. 2 overall pick on defensive end Chase Young, it's clear the new administration under Ron Rivera was at least considering alternatives at the position.

However, teammates like Adrian Peterson have showed support for Haskins going into next year.

The quarterback is also confident the team can turn things around in 2020.

"I feel like as we continue to grow as a group, we are learning a lot about what it takes to be a winning football team," Haskins wrote.