Mike Tyson Offered $1M by Australian Promoter for Exhibition Boxing Match

In the event Mike Tyson wants to step back into the boxing ring, a seven-figure payday might be sitting on the table.

Promoter Brian Amatruda told Daily Mail Australia's Mike Colman he was willing to pay well to get a commitment from Tyson for an exhibition fight.

"The first thing I did was contact (celebrity agent) Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million," Amatruda said. "Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that's the key."

The idea of a Tyson comeback started gaining steam when he shared a video from one of his training sessions last week:

His trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, was surprised at how good the former world champion looked.

"I didn't know what to expect," he said to ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old."

During an Instagram Live chat with rapper T.I., Tyson said he'd be open to the idea of fighting in short exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.