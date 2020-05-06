Cade Cunningham Takes Top Spot in 247 Sports' Final 2020 CBB Recruiting Rankings

Source: 247Sports

Montverde Academy point guard Cade Cunningham has been crowned the top overall recruit in the 2020 class.

Per 247Sports' Evan Daniels, the Oklahoma State commit beat out Jalen Green and Evan Mobley in the final rankings.

"It means a lot to me, just to have someone think so highly of me and put me at that spot with so many other great player around me is a blessing to me," Cunningham told Daniels about being the nation's top recruit. "It’s motivation to prove everybody right and stay at the top spot."

