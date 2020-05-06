Jaguars GM: Andy Dalton Contract Discussed with Agent Before QB Joined Cowboys

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Before Andy Dalton signed with the Dallas Cowboys last week to become their backup quarterback, he had conversations with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Appearing on the PFT PM podcast with Mike Florio, Jaguars general manager David Caldwell confirmed the team had "some discussions" with Dalton and his agent.

The Cincinnati Bengals released Dalton on April 30, one week after they drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bengals tried shopping Dalton in a trade to the Jaguars and New England Patriots before releasing him, but neither showed much interest.

The Cowboys gave Dalton a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with $3 million guaranteed.

Jacksonville could have been in the market for a veteran backup after trading Nick Foles, who signed a four-year deal in March 2019, to the Chicago Bears on March 31.

Caldwell's decision to pass on Dalton is a clear indication that the Jaguars are committed to Gardner Minshew II as their starter heading into next season. The Washington State alum showed promise as a rookie in 2019 with 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 60.6 completion percentage in 14 games. The sixth-round pick went 6-6 as a starter with a 91.2 quarterback rating that ranked 16th among qualified passers.

Dalton threw for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 starts for the Bengals last season. His 78.3 rating ranked 32nd among QBs who started eight games or more.