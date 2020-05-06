Pittsburgh Sports Figures Donate $800k to COVID-19 Vaccine Research

May 6, 2020

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 29: Two Pittsburgh Steelers helmets are seen on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A contingent of prominent Pittsburgh sports figures and franchises donated a combined $800,000 to the University of Pittsburgh's Center for Vaccine Research, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers chipped in $100,000 apiece. Pitt Panthers football coach Pat Narduzzi, men's basketball coach Jeff Capel, women's basketball coach Lance White and athletic director Heather Lyke provided a combined $500,000.

Center for Vaccine Research director Paul Duprex issued a statement on the donation:

"We are stunned by the generosity and support the Pittsburgh community has shown for our center over the past few months, most recently from Pitt Athletics and our local sports teamsthe Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. That's the legacy of Jonas Salk on this town. Pittsburgh understands the importance of vaccines, and we're so grateful to be located here, where we can do our work to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, knowing the community is behind us."

           

