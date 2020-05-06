Wake Forest Coach Steve Forbes Rips Kentucky Academics in Olivier Sarr Pitch

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Steve Forbes of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers watches his team in the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center on December 15, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Steve Forbes has been Wake Forest's head coach for less than a full week, but he hasn't wasted any time in potentially making himself some enemies.

Demon Deacons center Olivier Sarr entered the transfer portal last Friday, with ESPN's Jeff Borzello noting Kentucky would likely be a suitor for the 7-footer.

In an interview with WSJS Sports Hub based in North Carolina, Forbes sent a shot across the bow of the Wildcats: "Why would you go to Wake for three years and put all that time in to get this prestigious degree and then end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky? That's what I told him."

            

