The Revival Talk Future; Rumors on Brendan Vink, WWE Money in the Bank Matches

The Revival Discuss Possible Landing Spots

The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder appeared on Talk Is Jericho with AEW's Chris Jericho on Wednesday to discuss several topics, including their next steps in wrestling.



Dawson and Wilder are now known as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, respectively, and they have changed their tag team name from The Revival to The Revolt. After months of speculation regarding their future, they received their release from WWE in April.

During the interview with Jericho (h/t Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic), Harwood mentioned several teams he and Wheeler would like to face and companies they would like to work for:

"We've obviously had talks about it but we aren't in any kind of rush to make any decision. There's so many tag teams out there that we want to work with from Impact Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, AEW obviously, and New Japan. And not saying that all those guys are going to want us, but that's just our goal to work with the guys like ... The North from Impact Wrestling, they're a great tag team, I would love to work with them. Obviously, we get tagged in a lot The Briscoes from Ring Of Honor, we'd love to work with them."

Harwood and Wheeler also made note of a couple of New Japan tag teams: The Guerrillas of Destiny and FinJuice. Harwood said a match against AEW's The Young Bucks is at the "top" of their list as well.

Wheeler noted that he and Harwood have already received offers from other wrestling companies but stressed that they aren't rushing to make a decision:

"We've got some offers from multiple places that obviously are very interesting to us and we're not going to jump to any conclusions. Like, we just got out of a really long-term relationship, we're not looking for a rebound right off the bat. We don't want to jump from one situation to another without really weighing all the pros and cons and taking our time and seeing what's out there, because wrestling right now is maybe more exciting for wrestlers than it's ever been as far as options and places and being in control of your own destiny."

The Revolt are former NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team champions, and they are widely regarded as one of the best in-ring tag teams in the world.

They didn't often get the opportunity to show that after getting called up from NXT to the WWE main roster, but now that they are free agents, Harwood and Wheeler can pick and choose their spots and go wherever they believe they and tag team wrestling will be showcased best.

Vink Reportedly In Line for Big Push

Brendan Vink scored the biggest win of his young career Monday on Raw, but there may be many more in his future.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Gibbons), WWE views Vink as a "long-term project," and there are plans to give him a push similar to the one Braun Strowman received when he was part of The Wyatt Family several years ago.

Vink and Shane Thorne have been working matches on Raw recently, and they finally came out on the winning end Monday against Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, with Vink picking up the pinfall for his team.

Vink and Thorne are both products of NXT and the WWE Performance Center, but they haven't competed much as a team for the black-and-yellow brand. They are becoming an established duo on Raw, however, which suggests they may have officially gotten called up to the main roster.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to delve into NXT by using some of the Superstars as enhancement talent on Raw and SmackDown. Vink and Thorne seemed to start that way, but it is apparent after beating Ricochet and Alexander that they are getting a push of some kind.

Vink is a native of Australia who wrestled in his homeland for a decade before signing a developmental deal with WWE last year.

The Aussie has ideal size and a great look, and he seemingly has all the physical tools needed to be a star. The same could be said for Strowman when he was part of The Wyatt Family. Although he was raw, WWE saw something special in him and built him into a dominant force.

Strowman is now the Universal champion, and something similar could be in Vink's future if he takes the opportunity WWE is giving him and runs with it.

Part of MITB Will Reportedly Air Live

Much of Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will reportedly air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches were taped a few weeks ago at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, but the rest of the card will be shown live on WWE Network.

This year's Money in the Bank ladder matches are unlike any other, as the Superstars are having to fight their way from the ground floor to the roof in order to secure the contracts.

Aside from the ladder matches, there are four others booked for Money in the Bank: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, Bayley vs. Tamina for the SmackDown Women's Championship and New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

With WWE not being able to have fans at events, it got creative and produced some never-before-seen entertainment at WrestleMania, including the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

If Money in the Bank can come close to living up to those matches, then the fans watching at home will be entertained.

