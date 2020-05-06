Rockets Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy 'A Very Possible Replacement For' Mike D'Antoni

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Houston Rockets head coach Jeff Van Gundy could reportedly return to the organization after the 2019-20 NBA season to replace current coach Mike D'Antoni.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Tuesday on the Brodie and The Beard podcast that Van Gundy, who previously led the Rockets' coaching staff from 2003 through 2007, is a "very possible replacement" for the two-time NBA Coach of the Year, who's been unable to agree on an extension with the team.

"As I reported a couple months ago, barring a championship, if they do save the season, I do not get the sense that Mike D'Antoni is going to be back," Amick said (via Hoops Hype). "You've had a major divide in the contract negotiations."

