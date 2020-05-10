Drew McIntyre Beats Seth Rollins to Retain WWE Title at Money in the Bank 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his first official pay-per-view title defense since WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank on Sunday to retain the WWE Championship.

One Stomp from Rollins wasn't enough to keep McIntyre down. The challenger lined up for another, only to have the champion counter and hit the Glasgow Kiss.

Rebounding off the ropes, The Monday Night Messiah responded with a superkick, only to have McIntyre bounce off the ropes himself and deliver the Claymore Kick for the victory.

The Scot became a marked man after beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania, and it wasn't long before Rollins stepped up and established himself as his first challenger.

While McIntyre was initially caught up in a rivalry with Zelina Vega and her stable of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory, Rollins took advantage of a favorable situation by attacking the champion on the April 13 edition of Raw after he had already mixed it up with Vega's group.

The attack worked in The Monday Night Messiah's favor, as McIntyre immediately made it clear the following week he wanted him in a title match at Money in the Bank. Rollins accepted the challenge, which led to a contract signing the following week.

Both McIntyre and Rollins cut convincing promos, but the situation predictably devolved into a brawl. The Scot got the upper hand at first, but Murphy appeared and lent some support to The Monday Night Messiah.

The segment ended with the Australian taking a Claymore Kick to protect Rollins, which spoke to the notion that McIntyre would likely have to fight battles on multiple fronts at Sunday's PPV.

On the go-home edition of Raw prior to Money in the Bank, McIntyre and Murphy faced off in a singles match. Murphy put up a great fight, but the Scotsman beat him with a Claymore and then fought off a post-match attack from Rollins to show his readiness for the pay-per-view.

Sunday's match was a great test for McIntyre for many reasons, including the fact Rollins is a multi-time world champion who has been to the top of the mountain on several occasions. The WWE titleholder entered Money in the Bank as a first-time world champion in need of some great matches and rivalries to prove himself as a top guy.

Not surprisingly, McIntyre and Rollins had great in-ring chemistry and put on a highly entertaining match that helped raise the profile of the WWE Championship.

While it is possible McIntyre vs. Rollins could be a one-off, extending the feud would likely be beneficial to both men. Scoring another win over The Architect would lend further credibility to the Scot as WWE champion as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).