Jalen Hurts, Eagles Officially Agree to Rookie Contract Worth Reported $6.02M

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they have reached an agreement with quarterback Jalen Hurts, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the terms of the contract:

Hurts' selection by the Eagles was a mild surprise because the team already has its franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz. The incumbent starter is coming off a strong season with 4,039 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions across 16 games in 2019.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout can provide dual-threat depth at the position, though.

After three seasons with the Crimson Tide, he transferred to the Sooners for his senior season. He completed 69.7 percent of his throws for 3,851 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight picks in 14 appearances. He added 1,298 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground in 2019.

"It's a lot of knowledge in the quarterback room and a lot of knowledge in the organization, so for me to have the opportunity to learn, take steps as a quarterback, and grow, I'm looking forward to it all," Hurts told reporters after getting drafted by Philadelphia.

Nate Sudfeld and Kyle Lauletta are the other QBs on the team's roster.

Meanwhile, Wentz explained he views the addition of Hurts through the lens of "whatever's going to help us win."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm excited to add him to the team," he said. "I know how important the quarterback position is and the dynamic is for me and other guys in that room."

Hurts is likely to open his NFL career in a gadget quarterback role similar to Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints. The question is whether he'll ever move beyond that level of participation with Wentz, 27, still in the prime of his career.

It could be a situation where he provides the organization with immense value for a limited number of plays each week but struggles to find the necessary opportunities to establish himself as a true franchise signal-caller. The same hurdles Hill has faced with the Saints.

Hurts' playmaking ability will give the Eagles a chance to utilize some unique formations and create some dangerous trick plays in the coming years, though.