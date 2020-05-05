Nike Donating 32.5k Shoes, 95k Socks to Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19

Will Newton/Getty Images

Nike announced on Monday that it is partnering with non-profit organization Good360 to donate 32,500 pairs of shoes and 95,000 pairs of socks to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneakers will be donated to health care workers located in Chicago, New York City, Memphis and Los Angeles as well as those working within the Veterans Health Administration.

Furthermore, Nike is donating 2,500 pairs to workers in Barcelona, London, Paris, Milan, Berlin and Belgium.

In addition, 95,000 pairs of soccer socks will be donated to health care workers in L.A. and New York.

New York City health care workers have also received 1,100 Nike Sportswear kits. In addition, hospitals and shelters in Europe have been given 3,500 pieces of Dri-FIT apparel and 4,000 pairs of sneakers.

Nike is working with numerous professional athletes to promote the cause, including New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu, Memphis Grizzlies floor general Ja Morant and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

The Nike Foundation and Nike have committed over $25,000,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts. As TMZ Sports noted, the company has also produced protective masks for health care workers as well.