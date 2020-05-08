8 Matchups We Can't Wait to See in 2020 NFL Season

0 of 8

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Those in charge of crafting the NFL schedule face a tall task.

It's a vast challenge to craft an appetizing prime-time slate while balancing bye weeks, travel schedules, non-NFL venue reservations, potential international play and games at least three days a week for 17 weeks.

The 2020 season schedule is an even bigger challenge than usual given the potential contingencies in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And yet, must-see matchups litter the official schedule. Super Bowl contenders, top players and eye-catching storylines elevate a handful of games sure to command the spotlight and go down as some of the season's best.

Here are the matchups we can't wait to see in 2020.