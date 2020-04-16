Report: NFL Still Plans to Release Schedule by May 9, Discussing Contingencies

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL is moving forward under the assumption that a full 2020 season can be played despite the coronavirus crisis halting all sports since March 12.

"The NFL still plans to release 2020 schedule by May 9, based on a full season, per league sources," ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Thursday. "Adjustments to the schedule will be made, as and if necessary, the sources said. Contingencies remain in discussion."

"The NFL is planning to play this fall," Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a FaceTime call with Ankur Jain on April 6. "That's our hope, and that's our planning."

League executive Jeff Pash relayed the same intention on March 31:

The 2020 NFL draft will be held virtually from April 23-25 to accommodate the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for relief efforts:

Once the 2020 season is underway, the playoffs will be expanded for the first time since 1990. The postseason field will go from 12 to 14 teams, with three wild-card spots in each conference.