Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Ready to 'Move Forward' After Drama, Jazz EVP Says

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have reportedly had a fractured relationship since both tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

However, the All-Star duo is committed to not letting those hard feelings impact their production on the court:

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 on March 11, which led the league to suspend its 2019-20 season. Mitchell was confirmed to have the virus on March 12:

Gobert publicly apologized for his behavior:

The Jazz announced March 27 that all players and staff had been cleared of COVID-19 by the Utah Department of Health.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones reported April 10 that a source said Gobert and Mitchell's relationship "doesn't appear salvageable."

The story provided the backdrop:

"In the two travel days leading into Utah's game at Oklahoma City, Gobert and Mitchell shared space on a regular basis, sitting near each other on buses and the team plane, according to sources. Still, there's no way to know if Gobert gave it to Mitchell or if it was the other way around or some other factor. That's something the team tried to make clear to Mitchell, according to sources. Mitchell also declined an interview request for this story. ...

"The Jazz have already begun working on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken."

Gobert addressed the situation with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks on April 12:

The Jazz drafted Gobert 27th overall in 2013, and he is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Mitchell was the 13th overall selection in 2017.

Utah was 41-23 and occupied fourth place in the Western Conference when the season was suspended. Mitchell is the Jazz's leading scorer this season with 24.2 points per game, and Gobert leads the team with 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.