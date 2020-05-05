Kyle Larson to Participate in World of Outlaws Race Amid NASCAR Suspension

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Kyle Larson will compete in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for Friday's event at Knoxville Raceway, according to Nate Ryan of NBC Sports.

Larson has been suspended indefinitely from NASCAR after using a racial slur during a live-streamed internet broadcast.

He was also fired from Chip Ganassi Racing as a result of his actions.

The World of Outlaws announced in April it would allow Larson to compete for the series after undergoing sensitivity training, per Ryan.

"Given the nature of this infraction and Kyle's already public apology, he will be required to complete a sensitivity training course within 30 days of the date of the infraction," the World of Outlaws wrote in a statement. "Kyle is an important and visible stakeholder in the World of Outlaws community as both driver and team owner."

The sprint car series will have its first race Friday after postponing its season because of the coronavirus. Fans will not be allowed at the first event, but a limited crowd is expected to attend on May 22-23 in Pevely, Missouri.

In addition to Larson, former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will also compete in the World of Outlaws competition.

NASCAR has also been on hiatus but will return May 17 with no fans at Darlington Raceway.