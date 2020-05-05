Raiders Rumors: DeShone Kizer Cut; Was Behind Mariota, Peterman on Depth Chart

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Quarterback DeShone Kizer is looking for a new job after the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly cut the former second-round pick on Tuesday afternoon, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

The move isn't a big shock as the team already made Marcus Mariota the highest-paid backup in the league while reaffirming its commitment to starter Derek Carr.

Kizer was claimed off waivers by the Raiders last September but did not appear in any games. He was listed behind former Buffalo Bills starter Nathan Peterman on the team's depth chart prior to Tuesday.

