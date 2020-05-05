Giants Rumors: Ex-Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Claimed off Waivers

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New York Giants claimed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rush signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent the past three seasons with the team and appeared in five games.

The Cowboys moved on from Rush shortly after signing Andy Dalton as Dak Prescott's backup.

By joining the Giants, the 26-year-old will once again play under Jason Garrett, who took over as New York's offensive coordinator after Dallas fired him in January.

Daniel Jones has a firm grip on the starting job in the Big Apple. He replaced Eli Manning midway through the 2019 season, and Manning's retirement eliminated any doubt about Jones' status for 2020.

The Giants signed Colt McCoy in March to back up the second-year passer, and Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus came in as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft.

Rush is likely to compete with Alex Tanney for the third-string job, and his experience with Garrett could give him a slight edge.