Former Cubs Executive Eldred 'Salty' Saltwell Dies at 96

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

A view of the Cubs' logo on the jersey of Kris Bryant (17) during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 10-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Former Chicago Cubs executive Eldred R. "Salty" Saltwell, who worked in the organization for 30 years, died Sunday, the team announced Tuesday. 

He was 96. 

A story of loyalty and hard work, Saltwell worked his way up from being the Cubs' concession manager all the way to their front office, per the Associated Press. He had a one-year stint as their general manager in 1976 before being reassigned within the organization.

Saltwell was also the team's vice president, secretary and director of park operations and held various other roles as owner Philip K. Wrigley sought to keep him in the organization. He began his baseball career as an usher for Sioux City (Iowa) of the Western League in 1947.

The Cubs honored Saltwell as part of Wrigley Field's 100th-anniversary celebration in July 2014. 

