Ranking the Most Memorable Moments of Legendary Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage Feud

B. Vartan Boyajian/Associated Press

When wrestling fans think of all-time feuds, the list usually starts with Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage and few come after it.

Even for the mid-80s and beyond the commitment to kayfabe between two legendary figures, often featuring Miss Elizabeth in the middle, is unrivaled.

Both Superstars were on the ascent to legendary status quickly around the time they really started crossing paths in the mid-80s. What followed was unforgettable moments, team-ups, betrayal and world-championship titles that legitimately had fans breaking down in stands at major events.

Thanks to colorful top-of-world stars with some real-life beef mixed in for good measure, Hogan and Savage created some of WWE's top all-time moments and eventually took the never-ending feud to other promotions and the real world.

These are the most memorable moments from the legendary feud.