Pernell McPhee, Ravens Agree to New Contract; Totaled 3 Sacks in 2019

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. 

McPhee, 31, spent his first four seasons (2011-14) with the Ravens before stints with the Chicago Bears (2015-17) and Washington (2018). He returned to Baltimore last season, notching 19 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks in seven games. 

For his career, he's totaled 34 sacks.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Watt Addresses Hopkins Trade

    J.J. Watt admits the DeAndre Hopkins trade ‘catches your eye’: ‘It’s above my pay grade’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt Addresses Hopkins Trade

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hall of Fame Exploring Contingency Plans for Ceremony

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hall of Fame Exploring Contingency Plans for Ceremony

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ultimate Guide to Cowboys vs. Eagles

    We look back at the best moments of the NFC East rivalry ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ultimate Guide to Cowboys vs. Eagles

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Welfare Fraud Paid Favre $1.1M

    Brett Favre allegedly paid welfare funds for speaking engagements he didn't attend, won't face charges (Clarion-Ledger)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Welfare Fraud Paid Favre $1.1M

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report