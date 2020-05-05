Pernell McPhee, Ravens Agree to New Contract; Totaled 3 Sacks in 2019

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

McPhee, 31, spent his first four seasons (2011-14) with the Ravens before stints with the Chicago Bears (2015-17) and Washington (2018). He returned to Baltimore last season, notching 19 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks in seven games.

For his career, he's totaled 34 sacks.

