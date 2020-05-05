Pernell McPhee, Ravens Agree to New Contract; Totaled 3 Sacks in 2019

Pernell McPhee, Ravens Agree to New Contract; Totaled 3 Sacks in 2019May 5, 2020
The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.
McPhee, 31, spent his first four seasons (2011-14) with the Ravens before stints with the Chicago Bears (2015-17) and Washington (2018). He returned to Baltimore last season, notching 19 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks in seven games.
Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley
Ravens announce they've re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal. McPhee was having a resurgent season in return to Baltimore last season before missing final 9 games with torn triceps. He recorded 19 tackles and 3 sacks (2nd-most on team at time) in the first 6 games.
For his career, he's totaled 34 sacks.
