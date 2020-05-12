College Football Players Who Will Put Up Ridiculous Stats in 2020

0 of 9

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There has been a lot of rumbling in recent weeks about the desire—nay, the need—for EA Sports to bring back the NCAA Football franchise, but perhaps we can satiate that hunger by taking a look at the players most likely to put up video-game numbers during the 2020 college football season.

It is highly unlikely that anyone will come close to replicating the type of season Joe Burrow had in 2019, but there are several quarterbacks who are going to give it the ol' college try.

There are also a few running backs and wide receivers back for more after already dominating last year.

And does anyone happen to know the record for most sacks by a pair of teammates in a single season? I'm just asking on behalf of a couple of edge-rushers in Miami.

This is not intended to be a ranking of the top candidates to win the Heisman Trophy. (For that matter, it's not a ranking at all but rather a list of players in no particular order.) Instead, these are the players who figure to be statistically dominant at their positions this coming season based on a combination of performance in previous years, roster situation and difficulty of schedule.