Ex-Warriors HC Mark Jackson Says Returning to NBA Coaching Is 'Dream of Mine'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson hopes to receive another chance to lead an NBA team.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Jackson called it "a dream of mine" to return to coaching:

"There are 30 NBA jobs, and so I don't minimize myself to one. I look forward to one day coaching again. It's a dream of mine. ... As far as I'm concerned, I look forward to coaching again. I had an incredible time at Golden State coaching for three years, developing incredible relationships and having some success. And I look forward to the challenge of doing it once again somewhere."

Jackson last coached during the 2013-14 season, when he led the Warriors to a 51-31 record, but he was fired after a first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite not having received a coaching job since being dismissed by the Warriors, Jackson has talked with teams. He met with the Minnesota Timberwolves in April 2016 before the team hired Tom Thibodeau.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in December that Jackson is on the shortlist of candidates for the New York Knicks if they make a change, though that was before Leon Rose took over as president of basketball operations in March.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Thibodeau is "looked to be a favorite" for the Knicks' job if Rose decides not to bring back interim head coach Mike Miller.

During his three seasons with the Warriors, Jackson had a 121-109 record with two playoff appearances. The 55-year-old has served as a television analyst for ESPN's NBA broadcasts since 2014.