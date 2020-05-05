Ex-Warriors HC Mark Jackson Says Returning to NBA Coaching Is 'Dream of Mine'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentator Mark Jackson talks during the pre-game show on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson hopes to receive another chance to lead an NBA team. 

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Jackson called it "a dream of mine" to return to coaching:

"There are 30 NBA jobs, and so I don't minimize myself to one. I look forward to one day coaching again. It's a dream of mine. ... As far as I'm concerned, I look forward to coaching again. I had an incredible time at Golden State coaching for three years, developing incredible relationships and having some success. And I look forward to the challenge of doing it once again somewhere."

Jackson last coached during the 2013-14 season, when he led the Warriors to a 51-31 record, but he was fired after a first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Despite not having received a coaching job since being dismissed by the Warriors, Jackson has talked with teams. He met with the Minnesota Timberwolves in April 2016 before the team hired Tom Thibodeau. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in December that Jackson is on the shortlist of candidates for the New York Knicks if they make a change, though that was before Leon Rose took over as president of basketball operations in March. 

Video Play Button

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Thibodeau is "looked to be a favorite" for the Knicks' job if Rose decides not to bring back interim head coach Mike Miller. 

During his three seasons with the Warriors, Jackson had a 121-109 record with two playoff appearances. The 55-year-old has served as a television analyst for ESPN's NBA broadcasts since 2014.   

Related

    Build Your $15 90s NBA Star 💵

    You have to pick one from each category. Put your picks in the comments section 💬 Open to see which star our @BR_NBA analysts created using this board ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Build Your $15 90s NBA Star 💵

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2014 NBA Draft 📝

    Big men battle for the top spot in our latest draft do-over

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2014 NBA Draft 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Supports COVID-19 Study

    Players and league are backing a Mayo Clinic study in part to help promote efforts toward a vaccine (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Supports COVID-19 Study

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Carmelo Anthony Details 2004 Olympics Pact with LeBron Against Jefferson, Marion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Carmelo Anthony Details 2004 Olympics Pact with LeBron Against Jefferson, Marion

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report