Report: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC Title Fight Rescheduled for June 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes will fight Felicia Spencer on June 6, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Spencer was originally supposed to challenge for the women's featherweight championship at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. The COVID-19 pandemic forced UFC to cancel the event.

Nunes told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell in April she didn't plan on competing on that date regardless of whether the company staged a new event:

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9. I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

UFC 249 assumed the slot originally allocated for UFC 250, with the pay-per-view moving to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Two more shows will follow on May 13 and 16.

Anything beyond that remains somewhat murky.

The date now earmarked for Nunes and Spencer was first slated for UFC 251 in Perth, Australia. UFC announced Monday it was scrapping the pay-per-view due to pandemic-related restrictions enforced by the Australian government.

Helwani alluded to the fluid nature of UFC's live events, and it's unclear where Nunes and Spencer will actually face off. And with just over a month to go, the rest of the card needs to be filled out as well.

Perhaps this will be Dana White's opportunity to show off "Fight Island" for the first time.

The UFC President told ESPN's Brett Okamoto he was working to get the infrastructure in place to make "Fight Island" a reality:

Okamoto followed up to say White was hopeful to get everything finalized by June:

In addition to the bantamweight title, Nunes will be putting her 10-fight winning streak on the line when she encounters Spencer inside the Octagon.

Spencer has compiled an 8-1 record in her MMA career, with a 2-1 mark since joining UFC in 2019.