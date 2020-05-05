Red Sox's Alex Verdugo Says He'll Be Ready for Season After Back Injury

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

If there is a 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Boston Red Sox will likely have outfielder Alex Verdugo in their lineup when it begins.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Verdugo said he feels healthy and ready to play when games start back up.

"Whenever the season is, I think I'll be ready," he said. "If they say that we're ready to go, then I'm out there."

