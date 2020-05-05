Red Sox's Alex Verdugo Says He'll Be Ready for Season After Back Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Alex Verdugo #99 of the Boston Red Sox runs during a team workout on February 18, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

If there is a 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Boston Red Sox will likely have outfielder Alex Verdugo in their lineup when it begins. 

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Verdugo said he feels healthy and ready to play when games start back up. 

"Whenever the season is, I think I'll be ready," he said. "If they say that we're ready to go, then I'm out there."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

