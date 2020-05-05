Report: 'Nowhere Near' 9 Members of 1992 Dream Team Objected to Isiah Thomas

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

ESPN's Michael Wilbon said Monday there were "nowhere near" nine players on the 1992 United States Olympic basketball team, dubbed the Dream Team, who objected to Isiah Thomas being on the roster contrary to his previous reporting on the topic.

Thomas responded to Wilbon's apology via Twitter:

The former Detroit Pistons superstar's apparent snub from the Dream Team, which cruised to a gold medal in Barcelona thanks to a star-studded roster led by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, has been a supplemental focus during The Last Dance documentary about the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Sunday's episodes spotlighted Thomas' issues with Jordan, Johnson and Bird, hinting back-room politics could have played a role in his absence on the roster. MJ has said a couple of times throughout the series that he wasn't asked nor made a directive not to allow the point guard on the team.

"You want to attribute it to me, go ahead and be my guest. But it wasn't me," Jordan said in episode five.

"The Dream Team, based on the environment and the camaraderie that happened on that team, it was the best harmony," MJ added. "Would Isiah have made a different feeling on that team? Yes."

Thomas not making the team despite leading the Pistons to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990 faded from the spotlight as the Dream Team steamrolled opponents in the Olympics, winning all seven games by 32 points or more.

The Last Dance has brought the debate back to the surface, but so far there's still no definitive reason for why the 12-time All-Star wasn't on the squad.