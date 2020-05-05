Michael Jordan Beat PGA Pro Brooks Koepka in Golf After Saying 'I Don't Lose'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

Basketball legend Michael Jordan smokes a cigar while watching the fourball match on the first day of the Ryder Cup golf tournament, at Gleneagles, Scotland, Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka said Monday he was once on the wrong side of Michael Jordan's famed competitiveness during a head-to-head golf match.

Koepka told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter he was 1-up on Jordan heading to the 17th tee and decided to take a jab at MJ, saying, "I've got you right where I want you." The six-time NBA champion quickly responded.

"It's the fourth quarter, baby. I don't lose," Jordan said.

Koepka said MJ won the last two holes to take the match, and he decided that would be the "last time" he'd try to smack talk the basketball legend.

Jordan's competitive fire was one of the topics covered during Episodes 5-6 of The Last Dance on Sunday night, which led to one of the documentary's best quotes so far when he was asked whether he had a gambling problem in 1993.

"I can stop gambling," he said. "I have a competition problem, a competitive problem."

Koepka told Van Pelt he hasn't played with MJ since that tough loss, but he's looking forward to another chance to take on the basketball GOAT—minus the trash talk.

