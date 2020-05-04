Ex-Cowboys TE Jason Witten Selling Texas Mansion for $4.7M After Joining Raiders

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is putting his Texas mansion on the market after signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March, according to TMZ Sports:

The 8,800-square-foot home is listed at $4.685 million and sits 30 minutes outside of Dallas with 17 rooms as well as a luxurious pool.

The Raiders will be the first team Witten has played for other the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round in the 2003 NFL draft. The 37-year-old had two All-Pro seasons and earned 11 Pro Bowl nods in Dallas before announcing his retirement in 2018.

Witten returned to the Cowboys from retirement for the 2019 season, and he recorded 529 yards and four touchdowns on 63 catches across 16 regular-season starts.

Overall, Witten leaves Texas as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (1,215) and receiving yards (12,977).