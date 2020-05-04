US Government Reportedly Will Help NBA, Leagues Return from COVID-19 Hiatus

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

If the NBA ends its hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what would that look like? What would the logistics be for safely gathering players and making sure they weren't carrying the coronavirus?

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday on the NBA's early plans for a return to play, noting that the White House is willing to assist in any way it can:

"I'm told preliminary plans have consisted around a two-week quarantine period in which everyone there is tested; once those two weeks end, retest and allow the players who remain as negative tests to start a 14-day training camp. It will require the necessary amount of tests—rapid ones, at that—and agreements with the league and its players association. A White House official told me that the government will help the NBA and any league that is looking to return to play."

