John Ross Talks Randy Moss, Joe Burrow, Record 40-Yard Dash, More in B/R AMA

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross broke onto the NFL scene with blazing speed at the NFL Scouting Combine and finished with a career-high 506 receiving yards during the 2019 campaign.

He joined Bleacher Report for an AMA on Monday and opened up about a number of topics, including the team's future with quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm of the offense, his speed, how he wishes he could have played with Randy Moss and much more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@FlyEaglesFlyyyy: What did it feel like after running the fastest 40 ever?

It felt good just because in training I didn't get that close. I knew I was gonna run fast; I just didn't think I would clock that fast. In training I was around a 4.3 with some heavy legs, so I knew I was gonna get somewhere close. But breaking the record was a blessing. Especially with me cramping up and just feeling like I wasn't in shape, so it felt really good

@Bills2021champs: Do you think the Bengals will make the playoffs this year?

Of course. I only say that out of confidence. I believe in where we're headed as a team with some of the new additions that we have. We're primed to make a lot of things happen.

@Bills2021champs: How excited are you to play with Joe Burrow?

It'll be good. I've worked out with him; I love his demeanor, how he carries himself. I've seen him do some great stuff on and off the field.

@JCTheLit: What NFL legend do you wish you could have played with?

Randy Moss. Probably my all-time favorite football player. He used to do some things that a lot of guys couldn't do. He's probably the most talented guy to ever play in the league, especially our position.

@chase_13: What was it like to catch your first touchdown in the NFL?

It felt good. The dream is to play in the NFL, on that big stage...it felt so surreal, and I was really excited and thankful.

@JackPail: Hardest CB you've ever faced?

I think Richard Sherman. I came into that game not as prepared as I could have for how good he is, but yeah, he's really good.

@Steve_Perrault: What's your relationship like with Snoop Dogg?

Snoop was a coach who turned into a mentor who turned into a father figure for a lot of guys. He was there for a lot of guys. He's always supportive of me and everything that I do. I still have a good relationship with him; we talk almost every week. It's more of a family thing now.

@CocoPail: What is one goal you are hoping to accomplish this season?

Play all 16 games. That's my biggest goal.

@mikeyoung345: Have you been staying active during quarantine?

I still get to workout individually with my trainers. Nothing's really changed for me...the only challenging thing is we can't be in our facilities.

@SmartDingus: What's the first thing you're doing when quarantine is over?

Taking my son to the most fun thing that we can possibly think of, because he's bored and driving us crazy. I can't wait until everything open backs up. He deserves to go somewhere and have fun.

@SportFanBeast: What's your favorite movie?

Life with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence.

@aakash: Favorite college moment?

Winning the Pac-12 Championship, biggest game I've ever won in my life, a moment I'll never forget.

@avrumisaffrox: Who encouraged you to play football?

Just my neighborhood, we used to watch it all the time. Grew up in Compton, Long Beach and the Lakers were everything. But I got into football just based on the neighborhood, kids playing around.

@noahtheboatPAIL: Who is faster you or tyreek?

I believe that I'm faster.

@JohnDavid06: Do you think you could break your 4.22 record now?

No. Maybe if I train the same way, yes. I think that day I could've run faster if I didn't start cramping. But if I had to run today, no chance.

@therealGM: If you could put together a four-person relay race team of NFL players, who are you picking?

Me, Tyreek, DeSean, Ted Ginn.

@TaylorMcQuery: How are you training during the COVID-19 pandemic?

I still work out every single day. Speed work, in the weight room everyday, and I'm on the field at least four out of five days a week. I'm on the field with T.J. Houshmandzadeh; we've been training together for the last few years.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

I had the most fun in the league so far against the Seahawks, first game of the season last year. I wish we'd won, but I had a lot of fun. One of those days where I was very confident in myself, had a lot of fun with no limitations.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

The artists I love before a game is Nipsey Hussle, Bryson Tiller.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

I have no idea. Gotta be millions, gotta be.

Tell us about the John Ross Foundation and how you guys are helping out during this pandemic?

The foundation is about reaching out and mentoring inner-city kids and helping them out. In college I was part of a Big Brother program, kids labeled as "at-risk," and I didn't like that label...so I took that concept and ran with it...I realized my calling was to help them. I work with Long Beach, and when testing comes around, I put kids through a series of drills, get them active, because they say kids test better when they get to be out and active. I also go to classrooms, talk with some of the kids about how I grew up, what my plans are, basically reaching out and letting them know I'll always be there.

During the pandemic, I reached out to a lot of smaller businesses in Long Beach/Compton area and put together a budget and got 1,000-1,500 meals for families that couldn't provide for themselves.