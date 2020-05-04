3-Time 6th Man of the Year Jamal Crawford Interested in Signing NBA Contract

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford is 40 years old and hasn't played in the NBA since the 2018-19 campaign, but he hasn't closed the door on a comeback.

"I think so," he said when asked if he could sign with an NBA team after the league returns from its hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. "But if not, I'll be playing at LA Fitness somewhere, and I'll have more time to spend with my family."

Crawford won the Sixth Man of the Year three times during a career that started in 2000 when he was the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.