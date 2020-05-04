3-Time 6th Man of the Year Jamal Crawford Interested in Signing NBA Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

Phoenix Suns' Jamal Crawford (11) celebrates with teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford is 40 years old and hasn't played in the NBA since the 2018-19 campaign, but he hasn't closed the door on a comeback. 

"I think so," he said when asked if he could sign with an NBA team after the league returns from its hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. "But if not, I'll be playing at LA Fitness somewhere, and I'll have more time to spend with my family."

Crawford won the Sixth Man of the Year three times during a career that started in 2000 when he was the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA draft.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting 2013 NBA Class 📝

    Cavs took Anthony Bennett with the No. 1 pick. We fixed that in our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2013 NBA Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ and Kobe's Friendship Detailed by Jerry West, Others

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ and Kobe's Friendship Detailed by Jerry West, Others

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    MJ vs. Kobe. Jordan's gambling. @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from 'The Last Dance' Episodes 5 and 6 ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    DeMar DeRozan Builds 'Ultimate Player'

    See who's attributes he used to build his ultimate baller

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeMar DeRozan Builds 'Ultimate Player'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report