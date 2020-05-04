Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Video Update on Injury Rehab After Browns WR's Surgery

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. provided an update Monday after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury in January.

"Recovery's going well," Beckham said (warning: video contains profanity). "Guess I'm really trying to put my body back together. I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put it all back together in seven months."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.