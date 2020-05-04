Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Video Update on Injury Rehab After Browns WR's Surgery

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 22: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 31-15. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. provided an update Monday after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury in January.

"Recovery's going well," Beckham said (warning: video contains profanity). "Guess I'm really trying to put my body back together. I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put it all back together in seven months."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

