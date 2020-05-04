Video: DeMar DeRozan Builds 'Ultimate Player' Featuring LeBron, Steph, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan appeared on ESPN's WYD? with Ros Gold-Onwude and was challenged to match a player to a particular attribute, all in an attempt to construct his ultimate player.

Here were his answers:

Three-point shot: Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

Handles: Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Step-back jumper: Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Mid-range jumper: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul.

Passing ability: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Interior game: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Defense: Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Basketball IQ: James.

Leadership: Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

Clutch gene: Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

Strength: James.

Speed: Washington Wizards point guard John Wall.

Athleticism: Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross.

Fashion sense: Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams.

Business savvy: James.

Not surprisingly James appears on the list several times, while in general it was dominated by guards and wings. That's to be expected given the perimeter-oriented style of play that rules the NBA today.

It should be noted that DeRozan wasn't allowed to pick himself for any of the categories, hence not choosing himself under the "mid-range jumper" attribute.