Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons Donates 60K Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Isaiah Simmons has been a member of the Arizona Cardinals for less than two weeks but he is already doing what he can to help the community.

The 2020 first-round draft pick joined Bose and his team to donate 60,000 meals to the Harvest Compassion Center, a food bank with facilities in Phoenix, Maryvale and Chandler in Arizona, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I feel like this is a great opportunity to help out in Arizona, which is the new community that I'll be a part of," Simmons said in a statement. "It was a big emphasis for me to come in and make an impact not only on the field but also off the field in the community. So being able to partner with Bose and donate these meals to people that are in need during this stressful time is something that is really important to me."

The Cardinals have been active in helping the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the organization donating $1 million to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Several players have made donations as well, including newly acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who gave $150,000 to the fund.

Simmons hasn't even signed his rookie contract yet, but he's already helping out where he can.

Per Spotrac, the defensive player is expected to land a four-year, $20.7 million deal as the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

The former Clemson star was regarded as one of the most versatile players in the class after spending time at linebacker, safety and cornerback during his college career.

"He's sort of a Swiss Army knife," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said of Simmons, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. "He does it all. You call that kind of player an 'eraser.'"