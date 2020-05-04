NBA Players, NBPA Foundation Have Donated $5.5M During COVID-19 Pandemic

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

NBA players continue to show their incredible generosity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Yahoo Sports, players and the NBPA Foundation have donated a combined $5.5 million to nonprofits since the start of the pandemic.

Contributions have been made from 97 different players during this time, while the players' association has matched and added its own donations.

The 2019-20 season has been suspended since March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Gobert has since recovered and showed his support, donating $500,000 to help stadium workers as well as affected communities in Utah, Oklahoma and his native France.

Other players have made significant donations, including Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who gave $50,000 after his father was treated for the disease.

Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin are also among those who helped guarantee salaries for stadium employees unable to work during the hiatus.

It shows the willingness from so many players to help those in their communities during a time of need.

The NBA and NBPA pledged to raise and donate $50 million for coronavirus relief efforts.