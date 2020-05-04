Spike Lee 'Was Completely Surprised' Michael Jordan's Nike Commercial 'Blew Up'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Spike Lee starred in and directed one of the most famous shoe commercials in history, but he didn't think it would become as popular as it did.

The 63-year-old discussed the famous Nike ad featuring Michael Jordan Monday on Good Morning America:

"I was completely surprised when it blew up," Lee said. "It blew up, it changed the culture, and I'm just happy I was a part of it. And it was 100 percent accident."

The commercial featured Lee as Mars Blackmon, a character first created for the movie She's Gotta Have It who wore Air Jordans. It helped established Nike as a key figure in the shoe industry while Jordan continued his rise as a superstar on and off the court.

Sunday's episode of ESPN's The Last Dance discussed Jordan as a cultural phenomenon, mentioning Lee's commercial as a key starting point.