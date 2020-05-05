Predicting the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates in 5 Years

0 of 5

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The National Football league is a constantly changing entity, and it doesn't slow down for anyone.

Nine years ago, Newton was the freshly minted No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Five years ago, he was about to embark on an MVP campaign. Now, he's floating around the free-agent market awaiting a job offer.

The reality is that today's up-and-comers can be tomorrow's superstars, but stardom doesn't always last. Five years from now, future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger—and perhaps Aaron Rodgers and Newton himself—may no longer be in the league. Younger players will rise to take their spots at the top of the proverbial mountain.

The aforementioned players likely won't be in the MVP conversation five years from now, but it's worth wondering who might be. Here, we'll ponder exactly that.

We'll run down five players who could and should be considered MVP contenders heading into the 2025 season, based on factors like on-field ability, past production, surrounding talent and potential franchise trajectory.