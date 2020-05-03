Pole Vault Event Held in Backyards Amid Coronavirus Ends with Gold-Medal Tie

THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/Getty Images

Mondo Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie tied for the gold medal in a men's pole-vaulting competition broadcast by World Athletics on Sunday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The event, dubbed the "Ultimate Garden Clash," was put on completely remotely by Sweden's Duplantis, France's Lavillenie and the United States' Sam Kendricks in their backyards.

Over the course of 30 minutes, Duplantis and Lavillenie each cleared the bar 36 times at 16 feet, each missing once. Kendricks cleared the bar 26 times.

Duplantis, 20, and Lavillenie, 33, discussed a tiebreaker before settling on a split gold medal. Duplantis suggested a three-minute playoff, though the older Lavillenie declined that option.