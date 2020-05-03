Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles to Star in Jazz's 'Quarantine Cookbook' Video Show

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz are going from the hardwood to the kitchen.

The team recently launched a new series called "Quarantine Cookbook," which will feature team members cooking up their favorite dish. The debut episode featured coach Quin Snyder, and later installments will have Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, Georges Niang, Tony Bradley and Nigel Williams-Goss cheffing things up.

It's unlikely the Jazz team nutritionists will recommend the dish Snyder debuted on the series. The coach made an ice cream pie that features an entire carton of ice cream, 20-30 Oreo cookies, a stick of butter and some Smucker’s Magic Shell Chocolate Topping.

I'm not sure how many down and backs it'll take to burn off one slice of that pie, but I suppose that's the reason Snyder is coaching and not playing.

Odds are Snyder's fingers are crossed that his players will serve up a healthier option. 

