Harrison Barnes, Wife Brittany Donate $40K to Help People Affected by COVID-19

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany, have donated $40,000 to help provide groceries to vulnerable families and seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, per Elgin Rucker of KCCI.

"The Sierra Health Foundation, as well as a local church here in Sacramento, were already doing great work with providing food to families, so we just wanted to support their efforts," Barnes said.

The 27-year-old originally joined the Kings in a midseason trade in 2018-19 and had spent just over a year with the team before the NBA season was suspended in March due to COVID-19. However, he has helped endear himself to the local fans with his generosity.

"Ever since I got to the league, I've always tried to give back to communities or causes that meant something to me," Barnes said.

Harrison and Brittany also recently helped provide coffee and food to healthcare workers in Sacramento:

California has had over 50,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday, per CNN.com.