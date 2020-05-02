Video: Josh Hart Smashes Keyboard Out of Frustration with Call of Duty: Warzone

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Anyone who has struggled to survive during a live match in a shooter game knows the frustration that comes with it.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart felt that deeply Saturday night—and took his aggression out in the way many before him have wanted to.

While playing in Slam's NFL vs. NBA Call of Duty tournament with Eric Paschall, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Kyler Murray, Jarvis Landry, Chase Edmonds and Kareem Hunt, Hart let his rage boil over and thoroughly demolished his keyboard after one round of gaming. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

Professional athletes have likely never felt more relatable than in that moment.

The pain of just trying to find a rhythm or survive a glitch or fight through a bad match is just too much to ignore sometimes.

Hart left his emotions out, gave his fans an entertaining moment and truly earned his gamer cred.

All it cost was one keyboard and a little pride.