Jimmy Butler Talks Infamous T-Wolves Practice on IG with Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler appeared on the Instagram Live series A Touch More, hosted by Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird and United States women's national team and OL Reign captain Megan Rapinoe, on Saturday and spoke about the infamous October 2018 practice he had with his ex-Minnesota Timberwolves teammates.

Namely, he reaffirmed remarks from ex-teammate Derrick Rose that he only scored one bucket during the session, which involved reports of Butler screaming and cursing at team executives as he reportedly led a team of reserves over the remaining Minnesota starters.

Rob Perez of The Action Network provided the video:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski described the practice back in 2018:

"All-Star guard Jimmy Butler made a dramatic return to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, boldly challenging teammates, coaches and front-office executives in the practice session, league sources told ESPN.

"Butler was vociferous and intense throughout the scrimmages, targeting president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and teammates, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, league sources said.

"As the GM watched on the sidelines during a scrimmage, sources said that Butler yelled to Layden: "You f---ing need me, Scott. You can't win without me."

"It was Butler's first practice with the team since requesting a trade three weeks ago."

Rose wrote the following in his autobiography, I'll Show You, per Michael Rand of the Star Tribune.

"Scored one time in that practice they were all writing about. Yes, one basket. Right hand up to God. What's so exciting about that? But the media is going crazy. You would think he scored 30. … It was killing [head coach Tom Thibodeau], I tell you. He wasn't saying anything to us, but you could tell he was taking it hard."

Butler backed that report up while speaking with New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick on his podcast:

"Oh, I was dominating, but I only shot the ball once," Butler said. "Dimes, boom, boom, boom. Steals, blocks. I only shot the ball one time."

The practice became so noteworthy that it even spawned its own Game of Zones episode:

Butler was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers soon after the season started. He left Philly the following summer in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 30-year-old is the 41-24 team's leading scorer.