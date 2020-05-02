Bam Adebayo Says Heat 'Like Our Chances' in Potential Playoff Series vs. Bucks

Morry Gash/Associated Press

It doesn't take much for Bam Adebayo to imagine what a potential return to the court could look like for the Miami Heat.

The breakout forward has been a large reason his team was up to fourth in the Eastern Conference on March 11 when the NBA was put on hiatus and only a week removed from arguably its biggest victory of the year—a 105-87 thrashing of the first-place Milwaukee Bucks.

In fact, Miami is the only team in its conference with an undefeated record against the Bucks—going 2-0 on the year with one trip to Milwaukee remaining on the schedule. So if the NBA does return and the Heat are able to play the Bucks, Adebayo isn't backing down from the challenge.

Even if their next matchup comes in a playoff format.

"I'm not saying they can't beat us," Adebayo told Forbes' Chris Sheridan. "But we like our chances."

Miami has outscored Milwaukee 236-213 this season and has found relative success keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo from taking over. While the Greek Freak netted 29 points in the first matchup between the teams during the Bucks' 2019 home opener, he shot 12-of-21 from the field. In the most recent matchup, he scored just 13 points—a season low.

The Heat are one of the few teams dominating this year without a roster full of star players. Instead, they've been led by Jimmy Butler, third-year pro Adebayo and veteran guard Goran Dragic. That's a far cry from a Bucks roster featuring the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo alongside Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and the Lopez twins.

That's not to say Adebayo thinks the Heat could jump back on the court tomorrow and take on Milwaukee.

"They are going to have to give us time to get back in a groove, but it's like riding a bike: You have to get back on it and get in that groove again," Adebayo said.

If the NBA figures out how to do so, the young star is ready for the on-court challenges that come next.