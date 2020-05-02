Andy Dalton Rumors: Jets 'Have Some Level of Interest' in Ex-Bengals QB

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly have "some level" of interest in free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets' interest in Dalton has been characterized as "due diligence" in terms of exploring the possibility of adding a veteran backup behind starter Sam Darnold.

Aside from Darnold, the Jets don't have a quarterback on their roster who has started an NFL regular-season game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.