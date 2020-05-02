Andy Dalton Rumors: Jets 'Have Some Level of Interest' in Ex-Bengals QB

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The New York Jets reportedly have "some level" of interest in free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets' interest in Dalton has been characterized as "due diligence" in terms of exploring the possibility of adding a veteran backup behind starter Sam Darnold.

Aside from Darnold, the Jets don't have a quarterback on their roster who has started an NFL regular-season game.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

