WWE Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch's Acting Career

As Raw women's champion Becky Lynch's star continues to grow in WWE, opportunities outside professional wrestling are reportedly presenting themselves.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "people in the entertainment world" have shown an interest in Lynch because of "her ability to connect with crowds" (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

Meltzer also reported that Becky will be featured in a "major national women's magazine" in the near future. Lynch already appeared on the cover of ESPN The Magazine last year.

It would come as little surprise if Lynch were a sought-after commodity given her popularity and status as one of WWE's top stars.

Becky has always been a big-time talent, but she started coming into her own in 2018. Lynch then won the 2019 women's Royal Rumble and found herself in the top storyline entering WrestleMania 35. The Man faced Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first women's match to main-event WWE's biggest show, and she became the first woman to pin Rousey en route to winning the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.

After beating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch has now held the Raw Women's title for over one year, which speaks to WWE's confidence in her as a top draw.

Lynch recently announced that she will appear on the Season 5 premiere of the hit Showtime series Billions. She later tweeted a trailer for the episode, which will air Sunday:



Although Lynch's exposure as an actor has been limited thus far, her cameo on Billions could be the start of something more. Becky told TMZ Sports on Saturday that both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena have given her a great deal of advice recently.

Both The Rock and Cena successfully transitioned from WWE to acting, and Lynch divulged that acting is something she has always wanted to do.

While The Rock, Cena and Dave Bautista are a few of the WWE Superstars who have become major successes in Hollywood, a female WWE Superstar hasn't broken through the glass ceiling. Given everything Lynch has accomplished in wrestling and the fact that her mainstream exposure seems to be growing, perhaps she can be the one to change that.

