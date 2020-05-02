WWE's Becky Lynch Says The Rock, John Cena Assisted on Her Acting Career

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch is getting into the acting game with some help from two Hollywood stars, as well as WWE.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Saturday, The Man mentioned that both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is among those who have given her advice:

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," Lynch said. "He's just being very giving and I think they all are because they've all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation."

Lynch noted John Cena has been a big help as well: "Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, you know?"

Becky has had a few acting jobs, including a starring role in the WWE Studios film The Marine 6: Close Quarters, but her big break his forthcoming.

Lynch is set to appear on the hit Showtime series Billions, and she divulged she will be on the season premiere, which airs Sunday.

Both The Rock and Cena began as WWE Superstars before becoming huge names in Hollywood. The Rock has starred in countless action and comedy hits, while Cena is very much on the ascent with forthcoming roles in F9 and The Suicide Squad.

Lynch is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, as she began to take WWE by storm in 2018. She went on to be part of the first women's main event in WrestleMania history last year, beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat.

Becky's popularity and charisma are undeniable, and with both The Rock and Cena in her ear, she may have a chance to be the next WWE Superstar to make a successful transition to the big screen.

