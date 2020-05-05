Re-Drafting the 2014 NBA Draft Class

13 of 13

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kyle Anderson

Appropriately nicknamed Slo Mo, Anderson has given the Spurs and Grizzlies quality minutes as a ball-mover, malleable defender and instinctual thinker. Memphis deemed him worthy of a $37 million pact in 2018.

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Dario Saric

Another late arrival, Saric didn't join the NBA until 2016, but he was immediately made a rotation member as a rookie and snagged a starting gig as a sophomore. The 6'10" forward does a little of everything, but he has limits as a defender, and his three-point shot isn't the most consistent.

23. Utah Jazz: Langston Galloway

The first undrafted player to appear, Galloway has found his NBA niche as an undersized scoring guard who feasts on catch-and-shoot threes. He is already on his fourth team, but this is his third season for the Pistons and one of the best he's ever played.

24. Charlotte Hornets: Doug McDermott

Teams can't get enough shooting, so they keep coming back to McDermott, who's on his fifth different squad. His three-point shot is pure (career 41.3 percent), but he could stand to fire them up more often (5.4 attempts per 36 minutes) because his skill set doesn't really reach another area.

25. Houston Rockets: Tyler Johnson

Few players have taken a wilder ride than Johnson, who went undrafted in 2014, inked a $50 million deal in 2016 and hasn't been on an NBA roster since the Suns waived him in February. He's a 6'3" combo guard who isn't a great shooter or playmaker, but he plays hard and is a fearless attacker at the rim.

26. Miami Heat: Dante Exum

Originally the fifth pick, Exum has battled both a rash of injuries and an inability to find his offensive role. The Utah Jazz finally parted with him in December, so the Cavaliers will now try to coax more than versatile perimeter defense out of him.

27. Phoenix Suns: Shabazz Napier

A favorite of LeBron James after leading UConn to a national championship, Napier has bounced around six home locker rooms in six seasons. But this should be his third straight year with a career-high scoring average.

28. Los Angeles Clippers: Noah Vonleh

The Hornets overdrafted Vonleh at ninth overall, and teams have been trying to tap into his physical tools ever since. The Nuggets are his fifth team since 2017-18.

29. Oklahoma City Thunder: Glenn Robinson III

Robinson has worn five different jerseys in six seasons, and a deadline deal brought about his second stint with the 76ers. He was the dunk contest champion in 2017, and his father, Glenn Robinson, was the first overall pick in 1994.

30. San Antonio Spurs: Tim Frazier

A self-made journeyman, Frazier went undrafted in 2014 and has played for six different teams so far. He was waived by the Pistons in February to clear roster space for the Andre Drummond deal.

