WWE SmackDown Ratings Decline with Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler in the Main Event

WWE SmackDown's viewership continued to tumble for the fourth consecutive week and dropped below 2 million Friday for the first time since SmackDown moved to Fox in October.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the overnight numbers show that SmackDown averaged just 1.919 million viewers during its two-hour show, down 4.3 percent from last week's 2.005 million. SmackDown was also tied for fifth in the 18-49-year-old demographic Friday with a 0.5 rating.

A Money in the Bank ladder match qualifying bout between Otis and Dolph Ziggler headlined the show, with Otis winning and cementing his place in the ladder match at the May 10 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

              

