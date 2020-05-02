Anonymous NFL Coach: Packers 'Obviously Think' Jordan Love Is Patrick Mahomes

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As the dust continues to settle on the Green Bay Packers' decision to select Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft, at least one coach believes the team had a premium grade on the quarterback.

Per The Athletic's Mike Sando, the unnamed NFL coach said the Packers "obviously think" Love is the next Patrick Mahomes.

Coming out of the scouting combine, one anonymous NFL head coach told NFL.com's Kimberly Jones that Love was a "poor man's" version of Mahomes.

B/R's Matt Miller noted Love has many of the traits scouts treasure, such as arm strength, mobility and big-play mentality, but added he also has to "work on cleaning up his decision-making while also growing into a professional quarterback after coming from a conference where his arm strength and athleticism were good enough to win."

There were several question marks around Mahomes leading up to the 2017 draft when he came out of Texas Tech.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot after Texas Tech's pro day in March 2017 that Mahomes could be "problematic for a coach" because of his style of play in college.

"To me, he kind of reminds me of Jay Cutler; a guy that has had to carry the whole program on his back, had to be a one-man show but never really learned how to play the right way to win at a high level," Brooks said.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up 17 spots to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. He sat out most of his rookie year, starting a Week 17 game after the team already clinched a playoff spot with Alex Smith.

Since taking over as the starter in 2018, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to back-to-back AFC West titles, won an NFL MVP award and was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV after guiding the team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Packers can develop Love into anything resembling Mahomes, their decision to trade up for him will be seen as a stroke of genius.