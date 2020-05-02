Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Tedy Bruschi Advises Bucs 'Get over Brady-Watching'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 18: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on with former Patriot Tedy Bruschi after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 45-7. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi warned Tampa Bay Buccaneers players not to become overdependent on Tom Brady, his former teammate with the Pats.

Bruschi told ESPN's Jenna Laine in an interview released Saturday he coined the term "Brady-watching" to describe a team leaning too heavily on its quarterback to save them in tough situations.

"They need to get over Brady-watching. Because they get to the sideline and all of a sudden it's like, 'It's OK, Tom will bail us out.' That's what I call Brady-watching," Bruschi said.

He added: "I'll be watching that early on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they're Brady-watching or if they feel themselves as a team that everything is important, and not just when that guy right there is under center and everything is gonna magically happen."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

