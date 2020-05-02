Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Tedy Bruschi Advises Bucs 'Get over Brady-Watching'

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi warned Tampa Bay Buccaneers players not to become overdependent on Tom Brady, his former teammate with the Pats.

Bruschi told ESPN's Jenna Laine in an interview released Saturday he coined the term "Brady-watching" to describe a team leaning too heavily on its quarterback to save them in tough situations.

"They need to get over Brady-watching. Because they get to the sideline and all of a sudden it's like, 'It's OK, Tom will bail us out.' That's what I call Brady-watching," Bruschi said.

He added: "I'll be watching that early on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they're Brady-watching or if they feel themselves as a team that everything is important, and not just when that guy right there is under center and everything is gonna magically happen."

